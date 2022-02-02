Built By Guy's repurposed woodcraft will be a star attraction at St. Pete's Localtopia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Not unlike the Lorax, Guy DiBenedetto is a friend to the trees.

The talented St. Pete craftsman, aka "Built By Guy," repurposes fallen timber into beautiful, often whimsical creations, from wooden cuff links and sleek pens to kitchen tables and barn doors.

"It's nice for me to see something that was naturally created and make it something you can carry with you," said DiBenedetto, who gladly accepts all varieties of wood (even broken baseball bats and skateboards) in exchange for woodcraft.

"This is something you can value and treasure. Once it's done with me, it has a whole second life somewhere else."

Largely self-taught, although with great guidance from St. Pete's close-knit maker community, DiBenedetto repurposes wood as a hobby, a way to relax and give back. He didn't start carpentry until a few years ago when he wanted to make a kitchen table rather than spend a fortune on one.

"If you're hungry enough, and you want to see something made by you, you can make it happen," he says.

To help with supplies and tools, he will sell his amazing "Built By Guy" work at Localtopia, St. Pete's February 12 celebration of all things local. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Williams Park.

Guy's work is also available via a new Etsy page.

This is still very much a hobby, a way to give back. He said he already has a job, as a social worker at the Bay Pines VA hospital.

He's not doing it for money. He's doing it for the community.

He created Built By Guy to help people repurpose old trees...and old memories.

"I can help people remember what was once there," he says.

For more on Built By Guy, go here.

To learn more about Localtopia, click here.