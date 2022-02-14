Brothers surprise cousin battling Leukemia with Valentine's sign

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two brothers are on a mission to spread cheer just in time for valentine’s day!

18-year-old Andrew and 12-year-old Ethan Buck are on a mission to make others smile. One cardboard cut out at a time, the brothers put together a “you are loved” sign outside of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.

“This virus has taught us a huge lesson to appreciate everyone more. I hope this can help everyone, not just people in the hospital but everyone walking by, that we love each other,” Andrew said.

Their sign is directed towards all hospital workers, families with sick children, and anyone needing a little extra cheer. Yet, they picked Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for a particular reason: Their 5-year-old cousin, Ryan Buck, is battling leukemia and is hospitalized on the 7th floor. Since COVID protocols keep the brothers from going inside, this sign is perfectly positioned for Ryan to see it from his hospital room.

“This little thing we can do gives him that little bit of hope to keep going and keep trying through this hard time,” Ethan explained with a smile.

“Valentine’s Day is super special because it might sound corny we love you but it really means we are there for you, we care for you and we’re one big family,” big brother Andrew chimed in.

Their cousin Ryan was able to see the sign from his room using binoculars. The moment he spotted it he waved and exclaimed, “Hi guys! Happy Valentine’s Day!”

ABC Action News first introduced you to the older brother, Andrew Buck, when he started his own Epic Yard Cards company during the pandemic to spread love to families across the bay area. ABC Action News highlighted one of those card displays outside of a senior living community in the Westchase area of Tampa.

Now, the Buck brothers hope this sign sends a message of love to everyone.

“It would be so great to see random people walking through taking pictures with the sign or couples holding hands. People getting hope from seeing this to know if they’re going through a hard time there is always fun on the other side,” Ethan added.

They also hope the message will inspire Ryan to keep fighting. The Buck family tells ABC Action News Ryan was supposed to be sent back home but a bone marrow transplant complication delayed his discharge from the hospital.