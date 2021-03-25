Menu

Watch
NewsPinellas County

Brea: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital facility dog

  • brea-1_50980087117_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital getting her badge from security officer Hoang Tran. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-2_50980085982_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-3_50980085137_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-4_50980084392_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-6_50979973161_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-7_50979972731_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea_50980107997_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-31_51044694611_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-32_51043963173_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-33_51044696591_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-34_51044697271_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-35_51044789522_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea---high-five_51044780902_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea---jakobe_51044781852_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-20_50979258763_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-21_50980070397_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-22_50979959951_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-25_51043958198_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-26_51044692056_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-27_51043960333_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-28_51044693101_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-29_51044785507_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-30_51044785947_o.jpg
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalPhoto by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-11_50979267408_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-12_50979968591_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-13_50979264748_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-14_50979263668_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-15_50979262488_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-17_50979964031_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-18_50979963066_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-19_50979962291_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-8_50979972181_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-9_50979971611_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator. Pictured here with Brea and Leah is is Sarah Vaughan, CT Technologist.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
  • brea-10_50979970936_o.jpg
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Photo by: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital

    • Brea: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital facility dog

    • brea-1_50980087117_o.jpg
    • brea-2_50980085982_o.jpg
    • brea-3_50980085137_o.jpg
    • brea-4_50980084392_o.jpg
    • brea-6_50979973161_o.jpg
    • brea-7_50979972731_o.jpg
    • brea_50980107997_o.jpg
    • brea-31_51044694611_o.jpg
    • brea-32_51043963173_o.jpg
    • brea-33_51044696591_o.jpg
    • brea-34_51044697271_o.jpg
    • brea-35_51044789522_o.jpg
    • brea---high-five_51044780902_o.jpg
    • brea---jakobe_51044781852_o.jpg
    • brea-20_50979258763_o.jpg
    • brea-21_50980070397_o.jpg
    • brea-22_50979959951_o.jpg
    • brea-25_51043958198_o.jpg
    • brea-26_51044692056_o.jpg
    • brea-27_51043960333_o.jpg
    • brea-28_51044693101_o.jpg
    • brea-29_51044785507_o.jpg
    • brea-30_51044785947_o.jpg
    • brea-11_50979267408_o.jpg
    • brea-12_50979968591_o.jpg
    • brea-13_50979264748_o.jpg
    • brea-14_50979263668_o.jpg
    • brea-15_50979262488_o.jpg
    • brea-17_50979964031_o.jpg
    • brea-18_50979963066_o.jpg
    • brea-19_50979962291_o.jpg
    • brea-8_50979972181_o.jpg
    • brea-9_50979971611_o.jpg
    • brea-10_50979970936_o.jpg

    Share

    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital getting her badge from security officer Hoang Tran. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Johns Hopkins All Children's HospitalJohns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator. Pictured here with Brea and Leah is is Sarah Vaughan, CT Technologist.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Brea, who arrived from Canine Companions for Independence joins the staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. The lovable lab brings comfort to patients with Leah T. Frohnerath, MS, CCLS, CEIM, Certified Child Life Specialist and Pet Therapy Program Coordinator.Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next