Book lovers and wine lovers have a new dream hangout at Book + Bottle in downtown St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Terra Dunham wanted to create a relaxing, inclusive "escape" in her native St. Pete.

A chill place that blended all her favorite things: friends, coffee, wine and books.

And most of all, somewhere to mellow out from the hectic pressures of modern times.

"Then I had that light bulb moment," she laughs. "Why don't we just do it?"

Dunham is the owner of the impossibly cool Book + Bottle (17 6th St. N, St. Pete), all parts cozy bookstore, delicious coffee spot and versatile wine bar.

"Everything we do is to encourage people to sit and enjoy and be present in our space," Dunham says. "Be with other people in that gathering together vibe."

Dunham first found a similar concept in Denver. She had been looking for a way to come home to St. Pete and open a business.

Boom, just like that: Book + Bottle, which Dunham opened at the beginning of the pandemic, made all the sense in this crazy world.

"So many people come in here and they're like, 'This is my ideal place! I'm home!'" she laughs. "I love seeing people's eyes light up when they walk in!"

For more on Book + Bottle, including weekly book and wine clubs, visit their website.