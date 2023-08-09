Watch Now
Bold new exhibit at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas showcases Puerto Rican artists

"Keepers of Heritage" is a collective of Puerto Rican artists based in Florida
Sean Daly
Posted at 6:01 AM, Aug 09, 2023
LARGO, Fla. — The Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo, which is free to the public, is showcasing a dazzling collective of Puerto Rican artists based in Florida.

"Keepers of Heritage" is a bold, beautiful collection of 20 contemporary artists and 70-plus works of various disciplines, each telling a different story, from playful to dreamy to spellbinding.

Creative Pinellas marketing star Ketsy Ruiz, an artist herself, was instrumental in bringing the exhibit to the Largo gallery, which is usually dedicated to Pinellas County exclusively.

The artists lifted her up as a young talent, so she returned the favor.

"As a Puerto Rican artist myself, I see myself in this work," she said. "Growing up, I didn't see myself so much in art."

