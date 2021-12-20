Body recovered following stairwell collapse in Clearwater parking garage

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person is dead following a stairwell collapse in a parking garage in Clearwater on Monday, Clearwater Fire Rescue said. The victim's body was recovered early Wednesday morning after crews worked throughout the night.

Officials said the collapse happened around 12:30 p.m. when workers were conducting some stairwell repairs at a parking garage on Enterprise Road. One worker was able to get away, however, officials said another worker was trapped.

In a press conference Tuesday, authorities said they "don't believe the person survived."

The unstable stairwell delayed efforts to recover the 23-year-old victim's body as crews waited for special equipment. His body was recovered Wednesday morning shortly before 6:30 a.m. after crews worked all night long.

"This is challenging for our members simply because our mode of operation is you call 9-1-1 and in four minutes we're at your house. We fix your problem in 30 minutes and then we move on to the next incident," said Clearwater Fire and Rescue Division Chief, John Klinefelter.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but Klinefelter says the workers were in the stairwell following a recent inspection.

"[The building] just recently changed ownership, which is why the inspection was done, which is why the work is being done," he said.

Division Chief John Klinefelter briefs the media on the technical rescue call related to a stairwell collapse in a parking garage on Enterprise Road. pic.twitter.com/xEc5qYmS3T — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) December 20, 2021

Crews used heavy equipment to slowly and carefully clear "football-sized" chunks of rubble out of the way to reach the man who was trapped.

"Our goal here is to prevent any secondary collapses. The stairway is still very unstable," said Klinefelter.

The city's Planning and Development Department is researching the permitting and construction history of the parking garage. It is hoped those records will be made available soon.

