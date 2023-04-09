Boat capsizes off Coquina Key, leaving 1 injured and 3 rescued

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The US Coast Guard rescued four passengers and a dog after their boat capsized off Coquina Key on Saturday.

Coquina Key is between Pinellas Point and downtown St. Petersburg on Tampa Bay.

According to a USCG Twitter post, Coast Guardsmen from Sector St. Petersburg responded to the incident at 7 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard, a good Samaritan rescued two people and a dog after their vessel capsized off Coquina Key.

One person was injured in the capsizing.

The cause of the capsizing is under investigation. The vessel is awaiting salvage.