Black History Bike Tour of St. Petersburg is a free and eye-opening experience for the whole family

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Historian and community activist Josette Green leads the free Black History Bike Tour of St. Petersburg, a five-mile, two-and-a-half-hour loop through the city's Black communities of today and yesterday.

Learn about local heroes and neighborhoods (Peppertown, Methodist Town) often lost to time. The most moving part of the trip? A stop at Tropicana Field, once the home of the bustling Gas Plant neighborhood.

Parts of the discussion are difficult, but essential, to hear including stories of violent racism against Black communities.

Green rides about twice a month. The pace is easy and friendly and can be done by scooters as well. Helmets are required.

A post-ride lunch and discussion is held at Chief's Creole Cafe.

