Bilmar Beach Resort set to hold record number of weddings

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Bilmar Beach Resort opened its doors on Treasure Island back in December 1961 with just 64 rooms.

A few years later came a four-story addition, then the eight-story tower. In fact, the Bilmar was the first resort on the Gulf of Mexico to have two swimming pools.

Over the years, the property has transitioned into a condo hotel.

As they celebrate 60 years on the Island, the majority of the rooms and property have been renovated.

"We love our stay-cation owners, they've been a real mainstay, come in on a Sunday morning and say oh, so where are you going home to they're like Seminole, you know, so right around the corner. But we have seen some out of staters, a lot of Indiana, a lot of Ohio have been coming down," explained the Bilmar Beach Resort's General Manager, Clyde Smith.

The resort is also getting back to pre-COVID numbers and is expected to hold a record number of weddings.

"It was a rebound. A lot of weddings got pushed out of 2020 into 2021. So we are going to have a record number of 72 weddings this year. We're very excited. We got a great banquet team that takes care of them a couple of venues they can choose from," Smith said.

"We're seeing group business starting to come back at these so far this quarter even and certainly into 2022. We're right now ahead of our group pace than we were in 2019. So we're at pre-COVID mode and people have been coming to the beach. You know, the other areas have been closed and other you know entertainment venues but the beaches open and wide open especially on Treasure Island when we have plenty of room to spread out," explained Smith.