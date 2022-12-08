Bike giveaway provides police with positive community interaction

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers, St. Petersburg police officers, and even Santa came together Wednesday for one important cause—to help kids pick out a free bike.

The event is the brainchild of Alex DeJesus, who started the bike giveaway with the St. Petersburg Police Department in 2019 after seeing an officer buy a bike for a local child.

"I think at that time it was kind of a strange time, right? There was a lot going on in the country and so I didn't know how to help and so for whatever reason, I found that this was the way to help, and it's been a blessing," he said.

Since then, the initiative has grown from giving away a handful of bikes to hundreds—Much to the joy of parents who now have one less thing on their holiday shopping lists.

"I'm glad they're happy they're my babies. I love them," said Dorothy Smith.

"It's the season of giving. It's Christmas and this is right in line with everything and doing it for the kids? It's a win-win," said Charre Laing.

The St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway says the event not only allows the department to give back—but it also provides them with an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with the community.

"You have these kids coming in with their parents; they're picking out the bikes they want, they're going home with that bike, they're getting food here and they're getting that positive interaction with law enforcement," he said, "They're seeing us in a different light and we get a chance, the officers, to also see them in a different light when they're not going through a crisis in their life."