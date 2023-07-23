Watch Now
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after striking side of car

Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 15:23:29-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A bicyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after striking the side of a car on the Pinellas County Trail in Clearwater on Sunday.

The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said the bicyclist was traveling northbound on the Pinellas County Trail approaching Court Street while the driver of a vehicle was traveling in the westbound median lane of Court Street, approaching the Pinellas County Trail.

The bicyclist then entered the crosswalk and struck the driver-side door of the car, according to CPD.

Witnesses said the bicyclist entered the crosswalk without slowing down, stopping for the stop sign, or using the provided signal before entering the crosswalk.

The bicyclist was transported to Bayfront Medical Hospital, where they are still listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

