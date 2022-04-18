Beach cleaning robot will help keep Pinellas beaches beautiful this summer

TAMPA, Fla. — Year after year Tampa Bay area beaches are voted the most beautiful not only in the country but in the world.

It takes a lot of effort to keep the beaches that way, and now a new robot is helping lead the way.

The “Bebot” is a solar-powered and eco-friendly beach cleaning robot.

Keep Florida Beautiful

It’s the size of a golf cart and mechanically sifts sand to remove plastic waste and other debris without harming the environment.

Pat DePlasco is the executive director of Keep Pinellas Beautiful and told ABC Action News the “Bebot” will help keep Pinellas beaches clean the whole month of July.

“There so many things that are very small that we miss during cleanings that this will pick up. So maybe it will help people realize that they have to scan the area a little bit better. So it is an educational tool and we are really thrilled about it,” explained Pat.

Pat also said that 80% of the trash that ends up in the ocean starts onshore. You can learn more about Keep Pinellas Beautiful by visitin kpbcares.org.