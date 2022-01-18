Bayfront Health St. Pete holding clinical hiring event

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is looking for its next clinical superstars. The hospital is holding its first hiring event of the New Year on Wednesday, January 19 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Bayfront Medical Plaza Courtyard at 603 7th Street South in St. Petersburg. Parking will be in the Bayfront Health St. Petersburg West Parking Garage.

The hospital is recruiting for the following positions:

RNs and Graduate Nurses

Certified Medical Assistants

Certified Surgical Technologist

Medical Technologists

CT Technologists

MRI Technologists

Radiology Angiographers

Radiology Technologists

Registered Respiratory Therapists

Sonographers

Sterile Processing Technicians

Medical Technologists

Benefits with Bayfront St. Petersburg start on day one for new employees. Team members are entitled to free college with the hospital’s preferred educators. The hospital also offers a student loan repayment program. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is Pinellas County’s only Level Two Adult Trauma Center. Bayfront's state-of-the-art technology and expert emergency team have distinguished Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a regional leader in adult and pediatric emergency care.

Candidates interested in attending can register now at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Clinical Hiring Event.