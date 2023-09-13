Bam Fest brings schools across Tampa Bay to Mahaffey Theater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Mahaffey Theater kicked off field trip season with a bam this week. Throughout the school year, they will hold various festivals outside the theater, highlighting books, art, and music, also known as BAM.

On Tuesday, they held the first of nine Bam Fests during the school year. The Bill Edwards Foundation For the Arts hosts the event. Each one has a different theme, from art to music to science. On Tuesday, it was literature.

“Reading is incorporated into every subject, and we want to bring a joy of reading to our kids, so the hands-on experiences they are getting here are invaluable,” said Jennifer Monteverde, a teacher with Tarpon Springs Elementary.

They had several stations set up where students from different schools had a chance to write their own fairy tales, design their own book covers, and create their favorite characters using clay.

“It's really fun. I like drawing and writing,” said student Anala Self.

“It can also lead to a lot of silliness and creativity,” said student Kailani Ferguson.

“I'm glad they do this for the kids for them to get out and learn different things and different experiences instead of always being in the classroom,” said teacher Shantell Landers with the Infinite Potential Learning Center.

“Just hearing the reactions from the teachers, you know my job here is to make it as easy for the teachers to get to us whether that’s the busing or getting their students registered; I’m here to help them,” said Katrina Young, with the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

Bam Fest is free to attend; for some students, it may be the only field trip they go on all year.

“We’ve got homeschoolers here, private schools, public schools, charter schools, everybody and anybody from six surrounding counties, they are all welcome,” said Young.

The students also receive new books to take home in between making their own books.

“I'm really happy that we get to get a free book to read, and I want everybody to be smart,” said student Isis Gilbert.

They even set up areas for games and a drum circle so the students had plenty of ways to let out that elementary school energy. Bill Edwards himself even sat in with the band. This marks 30 years of giving back to Edwards.

“And everybody has a good time, and that’s what it’s all about, education and fun, you get both,” said Edwards.

For more information on Bam Fest field trips, go to Mahaffeeclassacts.org.