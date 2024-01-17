Backwater Provisions Co. in Safety Harbor celebrates what makes Tampa Bay great

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — St. Pete native Darren Loscalzo and his wife Kelly were slumping during the pandemic and needed a career pivot.

A casual stroll down Safety Harbor's Main Street changed everything.

The outdoorsy-loving couple — born and raised on local waters — craved a lifestyle store and brand (hats, shirts, supplies) that celebrated where they lived, worked, and played.

"Everything Tampa Bay," says Darren. "I spent my entire life on the water."

That's how Backwater Provisions Co. was born. The charming shop on Safety Harbor's Main Street sells everything from activewear to locally made fishing poles and bait, merch to be worn and used in the heart of the Sunshine State.

This is a family-owned, family-run store that celebrates local life and local vendors. Proceeds from "Save Our Waters" long-sleeve performance shirts go to Tampa Bay Waterkeeper.

For more on Backwater Provisions Co., go here.

