Avoid scams in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, Florida Attorney General warns

Those in the midst of recovery or people just wanting to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia should be extra careful about getting scammed, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody warned.

Officials stated that the Price Gouging Hotline and No Scam app remain activated for consumers to report extreme price increases and scams related to recovery efforts.

Qualified contractors can be inaccessible due to high demand after a storm, leading scammers and unqualified workers to take advantage of Floridians with homes in need of repair. AG Moody suggested the following tips when it comes to looking for a contractor:

Have an insurance company evaluate damage before arranging repairs to ensure that the work will be covered under a policy;

Get at least three written, itemized estimates on bids or repairs;

Watch out for unsolicited offers or contractors claiming to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job;

Research a company and its reputation—look for references online, or ask a friend;

Check to see if a company is properly licensed, insured and if there are any consumer complaints filed against a licensed contractor at MyFloridaLicense.com;

Make sure a contractor is bonded and verified with a bonding agency;

Read the entire contract, including the fine print, before signing to ensure it includes the required buyer’s right to cancel language. Understand penalties that may be imposed for cancellation;

Insist on releases of any liens that could be placed on the property from all subcontractors prior to making final payments. Homeowners may unknowingly have liens placed against their properties by suppliers or subcontractors who did not get paid by the contractor. If the contractor fails to pay them, the liens will remain on the title;

Never pay the full amount of a repair expense upfront and hesitate before providing large deposits;

Do not sign a certificate of completion or make final payment until satisfied with the work performed.

Floridians seeking aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after the storm should remain on high alert for scammers posing as FEMA officials. AG Moody said to consider the following when getting in touch with FEMA:

No state or federal disaster-relief agency will call asking for personal information;

State and federal workers carry identification and will not ask for or accept cash;

Know that applications for FEMA relief programs are free and can be accessed at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1(800) 621-FEMA;

Be wary of anyone who offers to fill out, assist with or expedite an application as they may be seeking access to personal information.

Those wanting to donate to disaster recovery funds should read the following to avoid getting scammed:

Be wary of fake charities with similar names to well-known organizations;

Avoid solicitors that use high-pressure tactics or are hesitant to provide additional information on the charitable organization;

Consider donating to an established disaster-relief charity;

Contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 1(800) HELP-FLA to check the legitimacy of a charity or see if there are any complaints against the charity.

