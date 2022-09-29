Avoid scams before donating to Hurricane Ian relief, Pinellas officials warn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Those eager to help should be aware of scams and fraudulent charities before donating to Hurrican Ian relief funds, the Pinellas County Consumer Protection warned.

Officials stated that all charities soliciting in Florida are required to register and file financial information with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Those excluded from registering are religious, educational, political and government entities.

To check if an organization is registered before donating, Consumer Protection recommended going to Check-A-Charity.

Consumer Protection also recommended the following to protect yourself from scams:

Do not judge an organization based solely on its name. Many organizations have names that sound like those of reputable organizations but may be fraudulent.

Ask for a copy of the charity’s financial report to determine how much of your contribution is going toward the cause and how much funds administrative and fundraising costs.

Beware of pressure tactics to give immediately. Don’t let emotional appeals or photos persuade you into giving. Make sure the solicitation is legitimate.

Some charitable groups employ paid solicitors, in which case, not all of your donation will go to the charitable cause. Check to see if this is the case.

Ask if donations are tax deductible.

Never give cash. Contribute by using a secure payment method sent to a verified organization.

For more information on how to protect yourself after a storm, visit Pinellas County Post-Disaster Consumer Tips [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]. To report suspected fraud, call (727) 464-6200.

If you'd like to check a business's complaint history, contact Consumer Protection at 727-464-6200, or head to their website here.