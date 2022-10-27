Autism Inspired Academy making a difference, relying on the community to support their mission

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Autism Inspired Academy in Clearwater serves students in different ways.

“Ever since I came to this academy, my life has been changed,” student Noah Kraig said.

Three years ago, Cher Harris started Autism Inspired Academy after quitting her job as a public school teacher in the Pinellas County School System.

“I really wanted to have a school for children with autism where they could go and not just be safe and loved but also thrive be able to grow up and be contributing members of the community,” Autism Inspired Academy co-founder and principal Cher Harris said. “I believe in all of our students. I believe they can grow up. They can have a life of meaning, purpose, and joy."

Here, teachers are dedicated to working with students on all levels of the spectrum.

“The staff here is absolutely amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Lori Celli, who’s a teacher and a parent of a student at the school.

They’ve created a space that’s conducive to kids who learn a little differently.

“It changed our lives because our principal here, Ms. Harris, she built this school to make us successful,” student Josh Bemis said.

The academy serves not only students but their families as well.

“Every child that we serve, we affect four to six people in their lives as well, and it’s almost like that ripple effect,” Harris said.

She opened the school while educators are continuing to leave the profession in droves, citing burnout and low pay.

But here, teachers are able to serve in a different way.

“There is nothing else like it in this area at all,” Celli said.

It’s a place where students learn their differences are their strengths.

“There are great teachers here, and nobody ever makes fun of me,” Kraig said.

Here they can just focus on being a student.

“I hope they leave feeling happy and respected and like they learned something,” Celli said.

Harris has similar feelings.

“I want them to feel a purpose that they’re not just sitting here counting the time going by,” she said.

Now Autism Inspired Academy wants the community to know they’re open and need support.

“It does take a village to educate a child with autism, and that takes community partners, that takes people that can help with scholarships, and funding, and donations. It takes people coming in and volunteering their time,” Harris said. “Just anything that can help the students, we will definitely entertain it."

For more information on how you can help and get in touch with Autism Inspired Academy, visit their website.