At 'Taste of the Beaches,' coastal restaurants offer great food for good cause

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — One of Tampa Bay's top food festivals, "Taste of the Beaches," is a coastal culinary bash offering really good food for a really great cause.

The annual food fest, which runs until this Friday and showcases 50-plus Pinellas County restaurants from Clearwater Beach to Tierra Verde. This year part of its proceeds will go to Hurricane Ian relief.

Helmed by Robin Miller, CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, the event comes with a side order of incentive: eat more, help more.

"No more counting calories!" Miller said. "It's time to eat up and down the beaches!"

Each participating restaurant offers a unique entree or drink, which can be purchased for one $10 ticket.

I tried Crabby Bill's soft-shell-crab, and it was ridiculously good! Also, Pipo N Betty's Bakery is a must!

To purchase tickets for "Taste of the Beaches," click here.