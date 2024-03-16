As possible homeless camping ban looms in Florida, summit focuses on solutions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s hard being homeless. It’s even harder to be homeless with cancer. That’s Bill Mahoney’s current situation.

“It’s indescribable,” he said. “I struggle daily mentally — with the physical anguish and the mental anguish.”

Mahoney considers himself lucky. He’s sheltered at Pinellas Hope in a small but cozy room with air conditioning. However, he feels for those who aren’t as lucky, those who are living on the streets, and those who might be impacted if a recently-passed bill becomes law.

“I think it’s a shame to be honest with you,” he said.

The bill would ban homeless people from camping on public property but would allow counties to designate certain properties as homeless camps with the state’s permission.

Joe Pondolfino, who runs the Pinellas Hope shelter, can’t say what impact the bill will have, if it’s passed.

“It shouldn’t be against the law to be homeless,” he said.

However, Pondolfino hopes the bill and the attention it’s receiving will put more focus on fixing a problem that he says is getting worse.

“What we’re seeing is an influx of people coming to our shelter, and the challenges of finding them housing seem to be getting a little bit more difficult all the time,” he said.

Over the past few days, he was part of a summit with Catholic Charities USA which looked at possible solutions, like stronger advocacy, more partnerships, and increasing both affordable housing and shelter space.

Pinellas Hope is working on an expansion currently.

“Right now, our capacity is at 234 of a shelter. We’re looking to expand that to 251 clients in the short period ahead,” Pondolfino said.

In April, the Tampa Hope shelter will also expand by adding 100 cottages.

For Mahoney, it’s a good start.

“I think it’s needed tremendously everywhere. Just look at the streets. Everywhere you go you see people that are homeless,” he said.

Meanwhile, the anti-camping bill will become law with the governor’s signature. Though he hasn’t signed it yet, he has voiced support for the idea in the past.