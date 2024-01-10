Artists raise awareness and money for favorite charities

GULFPORT, Fla. — This month, a Gulfport art gallery asked artists from across Tampa Bay to pick their favorite charity and use it as an inspiration for their next project.

The name of the exhibit is Art for a Cause, which features 20 local artists raising awareness, money and creativity for 20 local nonprofits.

Deserie Valloreo, owner of DRV Gallery, said the community has always been generous to her, so now she’s returning the favor.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the community, and it was so difficult to decide on just one charity or one organization, so I came up with the idea to have the artist choose,” said Valloreo.

The response was overwhelming: artists from across Tampa Bay submitted artwork reflecting nonprofits that hold a dear place in their hearts.

“I think it makes so much sense because, as nonprofits, what we want to do is be a part of our communities. Partnering with a local artist allows us that opportunity to share our mission, share our passion,” said Molly Robison with Tampa Bay Watch.

Artist Eric Folsom chose the environmental organization as the inspiration for his sculpture.

“I’m a native of Gulfport, of Pinellas County, and I’ve seen so much destruction of habitat,” said Eric. “It's called, ‘In the End Nature Wins,’ and as you can see, this little fern is coming up through the cracks in the pavement.”

Many of these artists and charities are meeting for the first time because of this exhibit.

“She’s been telling me all kinds of things about what they are doing, and I’m blown away, so she has even stronger support now,” said artist Debra Campbell about her conversation with Shannon Olivero from Feeding Tampa Bay. “Unbelievable that we still have people that don’t have enough to eat, particularly the children, and that really gets to me as a retired teacher.”

“To have folks understand what our work is, to understand that life begins with food, right? We can’t succeed without food, and to have this beautiful creation, the time and the thought put in,” said Olivero.

They aren’t just raising awareness, they are also raising money—a portion of each sale will go back to the respective charity.

“Truly a great honor when we received the call that Suncoast Center was picked,” said Rhonda Miller with Suncoast Center.

“I actually had a very dear friend who suffers from schizophrenia, and we were very close, and he’s like the perfect candidate for Suncoast,” said artist Janet Folsom.

Then there’s Gillian Probert, an artist and a volunteer at CASA, a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence. Her painting is titled, "Clouded Thoughts."

“This piece really represents the heavy emotions that we can carry with us, so it speaks to how sometimes our emotions seem overwhelming,” said Probert.

Art for a Cause is on display now through January 20.