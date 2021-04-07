Arrest made in murder of St. Pete mother who was shot in front of kids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man has been arrested for the deadly shooting of a St. Pete mother last week, police say.

K’Mia Simmons, 21, was shot in front of her two young children on March 30. Tyron Jackasal, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder for her death.

Police say Jackasal was already in jail facing a robbery charge.

Simmons was shot while she was in a vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Street and 18th Avenue. Her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children were in the vehicle.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway said one bullet struck a child’s booster seat, but that child was in her mother’s arms.

“She was not the intended target but that bullet struck and killed her,” said Holloway. “So now those two children do not have a mother.”

Police say Parise Lovett Jr., the father of one of Simmons' children, was likely the intended target. Police say he was in the vehicle as well and ran from the scene.