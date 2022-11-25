Arrest made after woman found with hatchet protruding from head in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found Tuesday with a hatchet protruding from her head, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found the 56-year-old woman on the 4000 block of 24th Street North in St. Petersburg. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from the hatchet attack.

Detectives identified Michel Dougherty, 40, as the suspect. Police said Dougherty fled St. Petersburg and was eventually located in Gainesvile.

On Thursday, Dougherty was pulled over by a deputy in Alachua County, where he was arrested on a warrant of attempted second-degree murder. He's scheduled to be transferred to the Pinellas County Jail at a later date.