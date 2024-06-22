Arrest made after man killed in Clearwater shooting

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in Clearwater on Saturday (June 22), according to public safety officials.

The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire Rescue responded to the area of 200 S. Starcrest Drive at approximately 4 a.m. after the shooting was reported.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, later identified as Isaiah Fields, 24, with a gunshot wound. Fields was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Treco De'Andre Miller, 27, and Fields got into an argument that resulted in Miller shooting Fields.

Miller was arrested for murder in the second degree.

There was no threat to the public, officials said.