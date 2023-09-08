Army Corp comes to Pinellas County, beach renourishment still on hold

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — Pinellas County beaches are hurting. Residents believe a renourishment project is desperately needed, and the Army Corp of Engineers said it’s ready to make it happen.

But only after 100% of beachfront property owners agree to give the federal government perpetual public access easements to come onto their sand.

“You can think of it as the equivalent of if the power company has an easement that comes with your land. That’s how they get to your house and make sure you have the power," said Col. James Booth with the Army Corp of Engineers.

Booth led a packed meeting in Indian Shores Friday, going over the Army Corp’s plans.

Many with beachfront property have signed off on the public easement, like Joe and Gina Wells.

Joe reached out to his neighbors last time this issue came up.

“I went door to door gaining signatures to make sure that in front of our property, we were going to get replenishment for sand, and it worked," Wells said.

Back then, the Army Corp put gaps in areas where property owners didn’t agree to the easements, but this time they said it’s all or nothing.

“You don’t want to buy a pot that’s got holes in it, and the water runs out. That’s the same thing for us is we want to make sure we’ve got all the right real estate interests to make sure we can come in and construct the entire project so it provides the level of protection folks expect," said Booth.

The $80 million project involves thousands of feet of stone to protect the coast and a 40-foot berm for Sand Key, Treasure Island, and Long Key.

Katrena Hale owns Sand Glo Villas on Indian Shores Beach.

She said she wouldn’t sign the property agreement unless the wording was changed.

“When you tell me in perpetuity and everyone public access. Honey, I have enough trouble keeping people off my property already. I don’t need to give them anything on paper. They can come through," said Hale.

Until everyone agrees or the Army Corp changes policy, the project is on hold.

And many worry the Pinellas coastline is in jeopardy.

“What about the next storm? There’s not going to be those dunes there to save us. So we are sitting out there in harm's way," said Wells.