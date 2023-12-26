Argument over presents on Christmas Eve leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — An argument on Christmas Eve led to a woman's death after she was shot by her teenage brother in Largo, officials said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home near Trotter Road and 22nd Avenue SW.

Deputies said the suspects, 14 and 15, are brothers and were arguing about Christmas presents while out shopping with their mother, the victim, and the victim's children. One brother was allegedly upset he got fewer than the other.

When they left the store, they headed to their grandmother's house so the grandmother could watch the victim's children, a 10-month-old and a 6-year-old, while she went to work.

While there, the 14-year-old continued to argue with his brother, eventually pulling out a gun and telling the 15-year-old he was going to "shoot him in the head."

The 15-year-old told him to get out of the house, and the boys' uncle separated the two, moving the 14-year-old outside.

The victim, 23, told them to stop fighting before one of the brothers shot her in the chest, according to deputies. She was holding the 10-month-old in a carrier, who was unharmed.

The 15-year-old then came outside and shot the first brother in the stomach. He then ran and threw his gun into a nearby yard before fleeing to a relative's house in Clearwater, where he was arrested.

Deputies said the female victim was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The first brother was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and delinquent in possession of a firearm.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to decide if they will charge the 14-year-old suspect as an adult.