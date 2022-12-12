Watch Now
Argument between minors leads to 1 stabbed in Largo Central Park

Posted at 5:04 AM, Dec 12, 2022
LARGO, Fla. — One minor stabbed another on Sunday after an argument in Largo Central Park, according to the Largo Police Department.

Police said that on Dec. 11, around 4:33 p.m., officers arrived at the park on 101 Central Park Drive to investigate a stabbing.

They stated that a verbal argument between two minors escalated into a physical altercation, which eventually led to one boy stabbing the other several times. He then fled the area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. After detectives found the suspect, he was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials said this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public or park.

Anyone with further questions can call Acting Sergeant Nicole Cusumano at 727-586-7437.

