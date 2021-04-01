April is water conservation month, here's how you can do your part

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla- — Pinellas county officias say seasonal reclaimed water restrictions start today, April 1 and runs through Wednesday, June 30.

St. Pete residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in water-saving practices this month and year-round, with help from the City of St. Petersburg.

The city released these six ways to do your part:

1. Attend a free workshop. The City is hosting free virtual workshops during Water Conservation Month and beyond for topics such as Florida landscaping, collecting and irrigating with rainwater, drought tolerant plants and more. Find details at here.

2. Participate in a water-saving program: Sensible Sprinkling Program: Eligible St. Pete utility customers can receive a free sprinkler system evaluation, rain sensor installation and more. Rainwater Rebate Program: Eligible St. Pete stormwater customers can get rebates for installing rain barrels, rain totes and/or rain gardens. Eligibility requirements apply.

Tampa Bay Water Wise Rebates: St. Pete residents and businesses may be eligible for rebate programs from Tampa Bay Water Wise. Find more info here.

Water Incentives Supporting Efficiency: The Southwest Water Management District offers rebates for eligible water-saving projects. More info here.

3. Follow the year-round irrigation watering restrictions for potable (drinking), private well and surface water sources by watering only 5 to 9 a.m. or 7 to 11 p.m. on these days: Even addresses: Tuesdays & Saturdays Odd addresses: Wednesdays & Sundays

4. Practice everyday water-saving tips, found here.

5. Calculate your household water use here.

6. Subscribe to the Water Wise eSplash e-newsletter here for water-saving tips, resources and programs all year long.

