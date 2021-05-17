Animal rescue in Seminole sees uptick in pet surrenders

SEMINOLE, Fla. — As more and more people return to post-pandemic life, some local animal rescues are seeing an alarming uptick in pet surrenders.

Pre-pandemic, Fluff Animal Rescue in Seminole was seeing about 1 to 2 pet surrenders each week. Now, they say they’re seeing about that many every day, and it’s pushing them to their limits.

John Pellizzari

“People calling, and the excuses range from, ‘I’ve lost my job and can’t financially afford an animal,’ where, if it’s something minor, we step in and help. Somebody couldn’t afford a dental, so we took the animal, had the dental done, and returned the animal, because that was in the best interest of the animal. But there are so many other stories. People having to move in with relatives, you know, people homeless, basically homeless and crying when they drop their animals off to us. So we are absolutely seeing an increase in owner surrender,” said Kimmy Chandler, Founder of Fluff Animal Rescue.

If you’re a pet owner and finding yourself in a tough situation with your pet, Fluff Animal Rescue has a list of resources to help online before it gets to the point of owner surrender.

You can find those resources by clicking here.

