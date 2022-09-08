Amplify Clearwater Taste Fest features 27 restaurants at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Who wants to party with some dolphins?

This Friday evening, Clearwater Marine Aquarium will host the epic Amplify Clearwater Taste Fest, which will feature 27 of the very best local restaurants all under one roof.

Delicious participants include Crabby's Dockside, Island Way Grill, Bobby's Bistro, the Salty Crab and Watercolour Grill House at the Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key.

The event, which runs from 6-9 p.m., is open to one and all. Tickets start at $50. Aquarium admission is included with the food and drink.

For tickets, premium packages, a full list of restaurants, and more, click here.