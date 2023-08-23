Amplify Clearwater launches tourism business incubator to boost non-traditional tourism

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Golf carts are a uniquely Florida mode of transportation—the perfect business venture for Jason and Lindsey Corbett.

"There's so many people that come down here, and they're like, well, I want one of those. I want to get around town in a golf cart," said Jason.

That appeal is why Dunedin-based golf cart rental company Let's Go Carting is expanding into Clearwater.

"We knew about the reimagine Clearwater initiative going on. You know, it steps away from the new sound amphitheater, which has concerts year-round. So you know, we've just saw the potential," he said.

Growth is all around the city, like the new Coachman Park, bringing in music lovers to Clearwater.

Amplify Clearwater wants to welcome even more innovative small businesses to town.

"I think about all the kind of nontraditional parts of tourism, from sports tourism to medical tourism, ecotourism," said Amanda Payne, CEO of Amplify Clearwater.

They're launching the state's first tourism small business incubator.

"Having been an entrepreneur myself, I know how challenging it is; where do I start? What were the resources do I need? I have a great idea. I think this will be successful. I need mentors to bounce this off of. I need investors," she said.

Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater estimates visitors spend $353 every second.

But this re-imagined focus is just as beneficial for the people living here.

"I love this because we finally can combine innovation with solving local problems, be it traffic congestion during the snowbird season, or looking at beach erosion, or looking at even helping with climate change. There are so many problems that are uniquely Clearwater. Uniquely southwest Florida. And through this incubator, we can actually tackle those problems," said David Ponraj, CEO of Economic Impact Catalyst.

Statistically, 84% of businesses involved in an incubator last for five years. They are strengthening the local economy by supporting the neighbors who keep it moving.

"The initiative to be able to help small businesses, I think, says a lot about a town. You know, and that's kind of what got us really excited about this opportunity," Lindsey Corbett.