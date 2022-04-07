American Stage in the Park brings 'Footloose' to St. Petersburg's Demens Landing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — American Stage in the Park, an annual rite of spring in Tampa Bay, is bringing a musical version of "Footloose" to St. Petersburg's beautiful Demens Landing.

The family-friendly outdoor spin on the Kevin Bacon movie classic will run April 6 to May 8.

All those know-'em-by-heart hits will be heard, from the Kenny Loggins title track to "Let's Hear It for the Boy."

The park opens at 6 p.m.. The shows start at 8 p.m.

There will be refreshments (including a Footloose beer!). For tickets and directions, click here.