American Red Cross opens shelter at St. Pete church for Idalia recovery

<p>Mike Johnson, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, unloads bags of ice for people in need after Hurricane Katrina September 14, 2005 in Biloxi, Mississippi.</p>
Posted at 4:03 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 16:03:06-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at a St. Petersburg church Sunday for anyone who needs a place to stay after Hurricane Idalia.

The Red Cross will provide trained disaster workers and items like cots, blankets, water, and food to Allendale United Methodist Church, located at 3803 Haines Road N.

People staying in a Red Cross shelter are encouraged when possible to bring essential personal items, like prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and special items for children (diapers, formula, and toys) or people with unique needs.

Community members can also stop by the shelter to connect to resources, charge their phones, or take time to cool off from the heat.

People may bring their pets but should plan to bring a kennel and any necessary pet supplies.

For more shelter information, residents can visit the Red Cross website, the free Red Cross Emergency app, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

