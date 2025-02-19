Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl from Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The FDLE issued an amber alert for a 12-year-old girl from Pinellas Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The FDLE said Aleah Conrad was last seen in the area of the 7500 block of US 19 North. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Authorities believe Conrad might be in the company of Kassin Rodriguez. Rodriguez is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a Japanese tribal tattoo on his left forearm and a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder.

The FDLE said they may be in the area of Greensboro, North Carolina.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aleah Conrad, please contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.