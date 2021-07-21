Watch
Allegiant Air flight returns to St. Petersburg after bird strike

David Becker/AP
In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Issues continue to circle overhead for low-fare Allegiant Air. (AP Photo/David Becker,File)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 21, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There were some nervous moments for some passengers leaving St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport Wednesday morning when a bird struck an engine.

According to Allegiant Airlines, Flight 994 from St. Petersburg to Plattsburgh, NY left the airport around 9:03 a.m., and shortly after takeoff, the number 2 engine on the Airbus A320 was hit by a bird. The pilots turned the flight around and landed at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International to get the aircraft inspected.

The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. Allegiant said a replacement aircraft was sent to continue the flight and get passengers to Plattsburgh.

