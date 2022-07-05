Watch Now
Air Conditioning parts shortage continues as A/C companies work to keep customers cool

Air Conditioning companies say parts and labor shortages continue to be a problem nationwide, as one local company works to stock up on supplies.
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 05, 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Arlen Zell is the owner of Pleasant Air Conditioning in Clearwater and says there’s a national shortage of parts on A/C units that’s been going on since the pandemic started.

"It’s actually kind of gotten worse in a way because the manufacturers have lost a lot of their employees, and even us keeping people trained and just getting the equipment is a huge problem right now," said Zell.

Zell says he’s been ordering parts non-stop just to make sure he has them when customers call but he says a shortage of qualified workers is also impacting A/C companies.

"A lot of the techs that have done this for years are starting to retire so to find really good certified techs is really hard right now," said Zell.

Prices for parts have skyrocketed. Zell says refrigerant, which is essential to your system, was just over $300 last year and is now $500.

"Basically, we’re doing our best to make sure we take care of the customers, it's all we can do," said Zell.

Zell says his company is prepared because they’ve stocked up on the hard-to-get supplies. But he says it's important for people to get a maintenance program with their A/C company so they can catch problems ahead of time.

"That will help you prepare for the future," said Zell.

