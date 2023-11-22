AdventHealth physician warns people on the five health hazards around Thanksgiving

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — An AdventHealth physician is warning people on the five health hazards around Thanksgiving.

Dr. Samuel Fawaz is a primary healthcare physician at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. He said during the holidays, physicians see an increase in kitchen mishaps and cuts. He urges people to pay attention and limit distractions while in the kitchen.

"Especially on the day of Thanksgiving, there's a lot more visits to the emergency departments because of cuts and lacerations to the fingers. My advice to people who are cooking on that day is to be very careful," said Fawaz.

Dr. Fawaz said residential fires also increase around the holidays, and more people are treated at the hospital for burns.

"People who choose to deep fry their turkeys, they should never do it indoors. Second of all, they should make sure if they do choose to deep fry the turkey as to completely thaw it before they put it in oil because that can cause oil explosions and third-degree burns," he said.

"Never leave the oven on and go and leave your home. As far as the stove is concerned, there’s usually family around and kids running around, you want to make sure your pots and pans, the handles, are turned in," he added.

Dr. Fawaz also warns about other health hazards, including salmonella. He encourages people to wash their hands frequently while preparing food and watch out for cross-contamination.

According to the Mayo Clinic, salmonella infection is usually caused by eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs or egg products or by drinking unpasteurized milk. The incubation period — the time between exposure and illness — can be 6 hours to 6 days. Often, people who have salmonella infection think they have the stomach flu.

Possible signs and symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, chills, headache and blood in the stool.

Dr. Fawaz also encourages people who have a history of heart disease or heart failure to avoid overeating and limit salt intake.

"If somebody has underlying coronary disease, mild to moderate coronary disease, and they take in a large amount of food all at one time, that puts a strain on their body, the gut, the heart," said Dr. Fawaz.

Lastly, he also encourages people to never drink and drive.