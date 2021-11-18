Additions could be coming to the Treasure Island beach walk

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island beach walk was originally built in 1966, then widened in 1998 and then re-built in 2003 as it stands today.

No matter the time of day, you'll find people out there walking, biking or just enjoying the scenery along the nearly two-mile-long paved path.

While there are currently no plans for an expansion of the walk, Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne hopes for some new additions.

Tyler Payne, Mayor of Treasure Island said, "I think some great opportunities are for our hotels that are along the beach to add bars and restaurants to their hotel. So we're working with that from the land development code standpoint to make it a little bit easier to do that. We do have some hotels that are working on it now. The Thunderbird hopefully might be adding on some features to their hotel behind in addition to their little bar. And then we also have a new great tiki bar behind the Treasure Island Beach Resort at Burger."

You may also see residents and visitors walking around the area with a drink in hand. Currently, in Treasure Island, there are no open container restrictions.