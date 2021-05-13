Accused drunk driver charged with killing bicyclists on popular Pinellas Trail

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Troopers say a drunk driver caused a chain-reaction crash, killing an Odessa couple riding a tandem bicycle along the Pinellas Trail.

Investigators arrested Cory Corrado on charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter on Tuesday.

Troopers say Corrado was driving under the influence, weaving in and out of traffic along Keystone Road near Meadows Drive in East Lake.

Corrado hit an SUV going east on Keystone, troopers say that SUV rolled off the road and into the paved, multi-use trail.

The crash killed Janine Dorsey, 50, and Peter Yore, 58, of Odessa.

“Just knowing how absolutely happy they have been together over these last two years and then they were together when this happened,” said longtime friend, Jenny Hawley.

Tom Scherberger Janine Dorsey and Peter Yore

Dorsey was the executive director of the Tampa Tiger Bay Club, a political forum that features speakers from both political parties.

Club members honored Dorsey for her valued work, awarding her with a gift certificate during last month's meeting.

“No matter where she went, she always managed to make very good, very close friends," Hawley said.

On Wednesday, ABC Action News spotted another crash along the trail, just a few yards away from where Dorsey and Yore were struck.

“Something that we have to deal with daily here,” said bicycle rider Victor Santiago. “It’s a shame. And it’s always the innocent people who lose their lives.”

