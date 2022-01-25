9-year-old missing in St. Pete, last seen leaving Bay Vista Elementary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police posted pictures of missing Julian Ali on Facebook just before 10 p.m. on Monday. The department said Ali was last seen leaving Bay Vista Elementary at 2:30 p.m.

Ali is 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, tan pants, red/white shoes and may be riding a blue and white bike.

If you see Julian Ali or have any information, contact St. Pete Police at (727) 893-7780.