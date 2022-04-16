84-year-old man shot outside St. Petersburg convenience store

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 84-year-old man was shot outside a St. Petersburg convenience store early Saturday morning.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the elderly man was sitting in his car in the parking lot of MLK Food Store, located at 1500 Dr. M.L.K. Street South, when he was shot.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Another vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no one else was hurt.

Within a matter of minutes, a police K9 officer tracked a suspect a short distance away.

Police arrested Tyrone Church, 62, and have charged him with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police have not indicated a possible motive and continue to investigate the shooting.



