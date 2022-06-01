8-year-old St. Pete cancer survivor sells lemonade to raise money for pediatric cancer research

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A St. Pete 8-year-old has raised nearly $70,000 for pediatric cancer in the past five years.

Caroline Gallagher and her sister, Charlotte, plan to sell lemonade once again at their St. Pete home June 4.

"First, we put the water then sugar then some lemonade juice," Caroline said. "We stir it all together and that's lemonade."

The Gallagher family has raised money for pediatric cancer for several years. Last year, they raised $11,000 and the year before, they raised $20,000 for childhood cancer.

Their father Charles said his daughters enjoy setting up a lemonade stand.

"It’s a blast," he said. "They’re looking forward to it. It’s kind of like those Christmas nights where they’re excited about it, want to get up early and get ready for it."

Gallagher family

Caroline was diagnosed with leukemia at 18-months old. She is now fully healthy.

"She’s in remission," Charles said. "She’s cancer free. We still go to All Children’s Hospital for some blood counts every once and a while, been positive so thank God. She is cancer free and doing great."

The event coincides with Lemonade Days, a national movement inspired by Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Alex was an 8-year-old from Connecticut and died in 2004. She raised $1 million selling lemonade before hear death.

Caroline said she appreciates the donations and wants to help children in the hospital.

"If you donate, thank you very much and we are very grateful," Caroline said.

The Gallagher family said there are several ways to donate this year. Lane's Lemonade in Dunedin (349 Main Street) is donating a portion of their sales on June 4 to pediatric cancer.

There will also be a pop-up lemonade stand at the Tampa Bay Rowdies game at Al Lang Stadium in St. Pete on June 4 at 7:30 p.m.

People may also stop by Caroline's Lemonade Stand from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 4.

For more information visit: https://cclemonade.com/.