$5,000 reward being offered for credible video of missing Westchase mother

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The family of a missing Westchase mother is offering a reward for credible video of their loved one.

Anu Awasthi was last seen around 10:15 a.m. near the CVS on Tampa Road in Oldsmar on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Her husband said he dropped her off at the Walmart so she could get her hair done.

"I came back an hour later, and the hairdresser told me that she left right after I dropped her off. She did not even get her hair done," said Vikas Awasthi, Anu's husband.

Her husband immediately called 911 and reported the circumstances to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. He said she was last seen near the CVS, close to the Walmart.

Anu's family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with credible video that captured Anu. They're urging people to check their cameras and dash cameras in their vehicles.

"It’s been heartbreaking. It’s been probably the worst five days of my life. My family has been working super hard to try and find her. The community has been just really putting their lives on pause just to make sure we can find our mom," said Varun Awasthi, Anu's eldest son.

We are the Essentials, a non-profit organization comprised of former law enforcement and military members, started a search for the missing mother on Tuesday. Mike Sullivan with Sunshine State Sonar brought out his boat to search bodies of water using sonar technology.

"It's about ruling our locations and this location here. We feel pretty confident that this location has been ruled out. We found a couple of things out in this body of water, but nothing related to her disappearance," said Sullivan.

Anu's family said her father had recently died. She had been battling depression and taking medications.

"My mom is usually a very friendly, energetic person, very social, talks to strangers, and goes out of her way to be nice to everyone," said Varun.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email, "I can confirm that at this time, her disappearance does not appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature. However, I do not have any further updates to provide, as it is still open and active, and the investigation is ongoing."

If anyone has any information, contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency line at 727-583-6200.