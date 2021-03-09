1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near U.S. 19 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person is dead and three others are hospitalized following a shooting near the intersection of Drew Street and U.S. 19. in Clearwater.

Police said the first call regarding the shooting came in Monday night at 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say one man was transported by helicopter to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. That victim later died from his injuries.

Paramedics transported the other three victims to Bayfront by ambulance.

Police said this is not believed to be a random incident.

The department said on Wednesday that the suspect vehicle was recovered. They did not release any information on if a suspect was located with the vehicle.

The southbound access road of U.S. 19 south of State Road 590 and the area of Drew Street were closed to all traffic while police investigated the shooting. The road has since reopened.