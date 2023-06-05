4 men arrested for their role in murder of Pinellas County man, sheriff says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said four men were arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of a 20-year-old man from Jacksonville in April.

In a Monday news conference, Sheriff Gualtieri said PCSO deputies responded to a shooting on Ulmerton Road on Saturday, April 29. When deputies arrived, they found Brent Alley in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officials said Alley was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

PCSO said detectives learned Alley and another person traveled together to Pinellas County from Jacksonville with $40,000 intending to purchase narcotics. According to PCSO, detectives then learned Tyaire Turner, Scott Laracuente, Terrell Jackson, and Joshua Ashley planned to rob Alley of the money he brought.

Laracuente, Jackson, and Ashley fled to Las Vegas, where they were arrested. Turner fled to Virginia and was taken into custody by the US Marshal Service.

PCSO said all four men have been charged with first-degree murder.