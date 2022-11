SEMINOLE, Fla. — Several teens were transported to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said five teens were in a 2014 Chevy sedan when the driver lost control on Coachlight Circle in Seminole.

After losing control, per FHP, the sedan hit a tree.

Three of the teens were transported to the hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver to lose control.