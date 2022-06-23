3 cyclists seriously injured in Pinellas County crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said three cyclists were seriously injured on Thursday morning when a 16-year-old driver turn into their path.

Troopers said the cyclists, two on a tandem bike and one on a single bike, were traveling northbound on East Lake Road in the designated bike lane approaching the intersection of Trinity Boulevard.

FHP

As the cyclists were biking north, troopers said the 16-year-old driver was traveling southbound on East Lake Road and was stopped in the left turn lane at the intersection.

The driver turned left into the path of the cyclists and all three crashed into the right side of the sedan.

The driver, from New Port Richey, was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The 65-year-old man and 61-year-old woman on the tandem bike are from Palm Harbor. The other cyclist, a 64-year-old man is also from Palm Harbor. All three were wearing helmets, FHP said.

The cyclists were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.

At this time, it is unknown if the teen is facing any charges.