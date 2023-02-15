Watch Now
2nd arrest made in December murder of St. Pete 15-year-old

Posted at 11:36 AM, Feb 15, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said on Wednesday that a second arrest was made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in St. Petersburg in December.

David Moore, 18, was arrested on Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zy'Kiquiro Lofton.

Lofton was shot and killed on December 29. Police said at the time that he was shot in the back after he was chased by multiple people.

The day after the shooting, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

