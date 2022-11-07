29-year-old arrested, charged with allegedly killing his mother in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person is in custody after officials launched a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a 60-year-old woman, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers said they conducted a welfare check around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and found Harriet Owens dead in a 3rd Avenue South home she shared with her son Jontrell Collins, 29.

According to an affidavit, Collins allegedly beat Owens "with his fists and unknown weapon," and Owens had injuries that were consistent with self-defense wounds.

Collins was arrested around 1:00 p.m. for second-degree murder after police questioned him.

Court records showed that he was also arrested after attacking his mother and father earlier this year.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is provided.