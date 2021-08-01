27-year-old mother shot in front of her two young children in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Detectives in St. Pete are asking the community for help after a 27-year-old woman was shot to death in front of her two young children on Saturday night.

Police say 27-year-old Joana Peca was found dead in her vehicle near Woodlawn Memorial Gardens around 5:30 p.m. Police say her two young children were also found inside. They were unharmed but police say they were "terrified."

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the non-emergency line at 727-893-7780. Anonymous messages can be sent to detectives by texting the letters SPPD and your tip to TIP411.